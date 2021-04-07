JUST-IN: Secretary of State Says 3 Georgia Counties Violated Absentee Ballot Rules

Share Now













April 7, 2021

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has referred three counties for investigation for violating absentee ballot regulations, he announced Wednesday.

Raffensperger referred Coffee, Grady, and Taylor counties for investigation after the three counties “failed to do their absentee ballot transfer forms in violation of Georgia Rules and Regulations,” per a release of the announcement.

Absentee ballot drop boxes were authorized last year by an emergency edict passed by the Georgia Election Board.

“The emergency rule required counties with drop boxes to fill out ballot transfer forms that included the date, time, location, and number of ballots in the drop boxes whenever election officials collected ballots from the drop box,” the release explained.

Raffensperger says the three counties’s absentee ballots only account for 0.37% of all absentee ballots cast in Georgia. Raffensperger maintains that the Peach State’s election was conducted fairly and securely.

“Since day one, I have made securing Georgia’s election a top priority and I have not stopped working since then,” Raffensperger said in a statement, noting that the “overwhelming majority of counties did what they were supposed to.”

