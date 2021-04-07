MLB Moving All-Star Game “Crushing” for Atlanta Small Business

Share Now





April 7, 2021

Georgia businesses owners are speaking out against the MLB’s “crushing” decision to move the All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.

Small business owners say the MLB’s decision will harm businesses that are trying to rebuild after statewide economic shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Tudy Rodney of Rodney’s Jamaican Soul Food, whose restaurant is near the Truist Park, told FOX 5 Atlanta’s “Good Day Atlanta” that the MLB’s decision to move to Colorado will make his business “suffer.”

“We’re trying to build back from a pandemic that happened last year, and something like this is not good for business,” Rodney said.

Alfredo Ortiz, Job Creators Network CEO, appeared on Fox and Friends Monday and said Gerogia small business owners “desperately needed” the All-Star.

Georgia business leader Alfredo Ortiz: Biden’s boycott hurting Georgia small business owners that “desperately needed” the All-Star gamehttps://t.co/0ww6KhAa1j pic.twitter.com/PlChpiaJyQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2021

