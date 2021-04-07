Pennsylvania removes 20,000 dead voters from rolls after lawsuit settlement

Share Now













Hundreds of the registrants showed post-death voting credits for the 2016 and/or 2018 elections

Pennsylvania election officials have removed more than 20,000 deceased voters from their voter rolls following a settled lawsuit.

The suit, filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in November, alleged that at least 21,000 deceased individuals were still on voter rolls during the 2020 presidential election.

Data compiled by the watchdog group showed that more than 9,200 of the people registered had been dead for at least five years, in addition to nearly 1,990 that had been dead for 10 years. An estimated 197 voters were dead for at least twenty years. Moreover, hundreds of the registrants showed post-death voting credits for the 2016 and/or 2018 elections.

“This marks an important victory for the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said. “The Commonwealth’s failure to remove deceased registrants created a vast opportunity for voter fraud and abuse. It is important to not have dead voters active on the rolls for 5, 10, or even 20 years. This settlement fixes that.”

