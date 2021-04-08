Ga. election chief Raffensperger in ‘coverup mode,’ says plaintiff in Fulton Co. vote fraud suit

Share Now













“What concerns us is that we have a secretary of state who doesn’t believe in election integrity.”

April 8, 2021

An attempt by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to block physical inspection of ballots cast in Fulton County, Ga. in the November presidential election is part of an election fraud “coverup,” voting integrity activist Garland Favorito charged Tuesday in an interview with Just the News.

Just the News reports:

In December 2020, Favorito’s organization Voter GA filed a suit against the then-chairperson of the Fulton County Board of Elections based on a sudden, implausible spike of 20,000 votes in favor of Joe Biden on election night, along with sworn testimony from hand count auditors who say they saw batches of counterfeit ballots during the county’s post-election hand recount. The witnesses cite uncreased ballots, different paper stock, and ballots marked with toner instead of writing implements as reasons for their suspicions. Based on the affidavits and other evidence, the judge in the case found probable cause to conditionally unseal the county’s ballots for a forensic audit. Voter GA was given until March 25 to submit a plan to the judge detailing what the audit would look like — which experts they were going to use, where the audit would take place, etc. Last week, Raffensperger, who is not a party to the suit, filed an amicus brief in an attempt to block the effort to unseal and examine the ballots. a Republican who has resisted demands by former President Donald Trump and others to investigate claims of vote-counting mischief in the state’s 2020 presidential vote.

Favorito believes Raffensperger filed his amicus brief because Trump is right, and the secretary of state has something to hide.

Raffensperger is “in coverup mode,” alleged Favorito. “There’s nothing new in this brief that concerns us. What concerns us is that we have a secretary of state who doesn’t believe in election integrity.”

Yesterday, Raffensperger announced has referred three counties for investigation for violating absentee ballot regulations.

Raffensperger referred Coffee, Grady, and Taylor counties for investigation after the three counties “failed to do their absentee ballot transfer forms in violation of Georgia Rules and Regulations,” per a statement.

