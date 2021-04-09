WATCH: State’s Medical Expert Makes A Major Concession In Derek Chauvin Trial

Share Now





April 9, 2020

During the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, defense attorney asked Eric Nelson asked the state’s expert pathologist, Dr. Lindsey Thomas, several hypothetical questions. During the line of questioning, Dr. Thomas made a major concession.

Nelson asked if a person was found deceased at their home with the same level of drugs found in their system as George Floyd, taking out all other factors, would the death be considered an overdose?

Dr. Thomas said yes and explained she would rule the death an overdose.

Watch the cross-examination below:

WATCH: Defense asks forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas a hypothetical question: if a person was found deceased with the same level of drugs found in their system as George Floyd, taking out all other factors, would this be considered an overdose? pic.twitter.com/iDhLfcIwxc — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 9, 2021

