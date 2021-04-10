HUGE NEWS: Michigan Elections Forensics Report Says 66,194 Unregistered Ballots Tallied

Share Now





209





6.5K Shares

“…Ballots are being harvested at the precinct level, regulated at the county level, and determined at the state level.”

April 10, 2021

Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew DePerno released his much anticipated Michigan Elections Forensics Report on Friday.

On election night, Antrim County, a traditionally “red” county flipped overwhelmingly to “blue.” The flip raised major flags. The reported results featured a 3,260 vote margin for Joe Biden out of a total of 16,047 votes cast. The wide victory didn’t make sense to most political observers.

Following the oddity, the Antrim County Board of Canvassers conducted a series of recounts. Strangely enough, each recount produced different results.

Advertisements

The first recount on November 5, showed Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 2,494 votes out of a new total of 18,059 votes cast. The second recount conducted on November 21, indicated that Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3,788 votes out of a new total of 16,044 votes cast.

Finally, on December 17, a hand recount (initially portrayed as an audit) was conducted that revealed that President Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3,800 votes out of a new total of 15,962 votes cast.

Thus, between November 3 and December 17, Donald Trump received an additional 5,250 votes while Joe Biden saw a 1,810 vote decrement. That’s a net swing of 7,060 votes.

The state of Michigan later attributed the tabulation error to the outdated software on the voting machines. According to state officials, the clerk’s staff in Antrim County did not update the media drives for all of the tabulators in the county, so some tabulators did not communicate properly with the county’s central election management system software.

Advertisements

But attorney Matt DePerno wasn’t convinced by the state’s explanation. On behalf of an Antrim County resident, DePerno filed a lawsuit in November of 2020. The state later intervened in the case, which opened the door to “discovery” regarding the Secretary of State’s role in the Antrim County election.

DePerno commissioned an audit of the Antrim county results after being authorized by a state judge. The audit was criticized for lacking what opponents said was the necessary rigor to be considered reliable. Nevertheless, the lawsuit persisted and DePerno issued subpoenas to several county clerks in Antrim, Barry, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Over the last 24 hours the national media and @FBI have disgraced themselves with their silence and dereliction of duty while out local media and law enforcement huddle in Benson's office to figure out how to spin. #decertifyelection pic.twitter.com/l4z5CB0NUl — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 10, 2021

Yesterday, DePerno’s released his latest expert report to the court. The court filing includes a voter analysis from Douglas G. Frank. Frank holds a PhD. in “Surface Analytical Chemistry.”

According to Dr. Frank’s work, in nine Michigan counties, including counties in the Detroit metro, over 66,000 ballots were recorded that are not associated with a registered voter from the October 2020 database. Also, Frank says in the counties, voter registration is either near or exceeds the county population.

Frank alleges the same pattern is seen not just in Michigan, but several other swing states too. He asserts that ballots were harvested at the precinct level, regulated at the county level, and determined at the state level.

Watch Dr. Frank’s presentation of the data here.

Share Now







209





6.5K Shares