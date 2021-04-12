BREAKING: MN police release bodycam video of Daunte Wright shooting [GRAPHIC]
April 12, 2021
Police shot and killed a man on Sunday during a stop for a traffic violation, sparking protests and unrest in a suburb just miles away from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis last May.
The man killed by police was identified by relatives and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Daunte Wright, 20.
The state mobilized the National Guard after violence erupted on Sunday evening, and a curfew was ordered through Monday morning.
Watch the shooting here:
