Share Now





32









4.3K Shares

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police say multiple shooting victims, including an officer, are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.

BREAKING: The Knoxville Police Department said there are multiple gunshot victims after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. || https://t.co/Qv4EtQW0nG pic.twitter.com/uyb7CNAevy — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) April 12, 2021

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that there are multiple agencies at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say multiple shooting victims including an officer are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 12, 2021

Share Now





32









4.3K Shares

Share Now







32





8.6K Shares