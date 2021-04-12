Hammer-Wielding Intruders Attack Hong Kong Epoch Times Printing Press

Share Now





11









252 Shares

Four intruders barged into the printing plant of the Hong Kong edition of The Epoch Times in the early hours of April 12, damaging computers and printing equipment. The attack is believed to be the latest effort by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to silence The Epoch Times.



In an attack on the same facility in November 2019, four masked men set fire to two printing presses. The perpetrators behind the arson attack have remained at large.



Cheryl Ng, a spokeswoman for the Hong Kong edition, said the intrusion was characteristic of the CCP and had the aim of silencing an independent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Share Now





11









252 Shares

Share Now







11





504 Shares