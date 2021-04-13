BREAKING: FDA calls for halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after series of blood clot cases

Share Now

















April 12, 2021

Today FDA and CDC issued a statement recommending a halt on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The government health officials says the FDA is reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.”

The FDA reports the adverse side effects appear to be “extremely rare.” Nonetheless, health officials says a pause is warranted to further review the blood clot cases.

Share Now















