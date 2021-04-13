Navy warship captures footage of UFOs

April 13, 2020

The Pentagon has admitted that a US Navy destroyer captured an eerie night-vision footage of mysterious flashing objects flying above it and another warship.

The green-tinged video was gathered by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and leaked to filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who made the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers,” and KLAS TV news director George Knapp, the Sun reported.

Corbell said he verified the startling video’s authenticity after gaining information from an intelligence briefing from the Pentagon, where officials confirmed the footage was shot by the Navy but did not describe the contents.

In the short clip, recorded by personnel aboard the USS Russell, three faint orbs are seen hovering above the warship. A triangular object also is seen in the footage.

Corbell also shared three images captured by the USS Omaha of an unidentified “spherical” craft.

Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough told the Sun: “I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations.

