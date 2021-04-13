Nikki Haley makes big announcement about a Trump 2024 run

April 13, 2021

During a recent interview with the Associated Press’s Meg Kinnard, Nikki Haley said she won’t run for president if Trump runs in 2024.

When asked if she would support President Trump if he runs again, Haley said, “Yes.”

The former Trump-appointed Ambassador to the UN said, “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it.” She continued. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.”

In two years at the United Nations, Haley tried to navigate between speaking out against Trump while not directly drawing his ire.

Haley has made several moves in recent years to fuel speculation her sights are on higher office, including forming a political action committee and commanding high-dollar speaking fees.

