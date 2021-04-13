Rashida Tlaib Calls for COMPLETE ANARCHY – Demands NO MORE POLICE OR PRISONS Following Daunte Wright’s Death

Share Now

















April 13, 2021

Protesters clashed with police officers in Brooklyn Center again last night after an officer fatally shot a young black man Daunte Wright.

20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed by police in a Minneapolis suburb, Brooklyn Center, on Sunday.

In response to the shooting, radical squad leader Rashia Tlaib called for complete anarchy, tweeting for an end to all “policing, incarceration, and militarization.”

Tlaib said the system cannot be “reformed.”

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.



Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.



No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

