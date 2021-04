‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’

April 13, 2021

Project Veritas has released a stunning new undercover video of CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting his network fueled speculative propaganda against President Trump in order to remove him from office.

In the clip below, Chester admits the network will soon shift to fear-mongering over climate change.

BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’



MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...