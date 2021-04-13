West Point Goes Woke

Share Now

















April 13, 2021

America’s military service academies are using “anti-racist” and critical race theory teaching tools to recruit and train their faculty and future officers.

Administrators at West Point are embracing the radical cultural Marxists polices that have swept American college campuses by storm, according to documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

According to West Point’s long-term plan, the once prestigious military institution will not only adapt critical race theory into its curriculum but will also use such practices in admissions.

A West Point diversity and inclusion plan for 2020 to 2025 asserts that in order for the academy to remain competitive with the civilian sector among potential applicants, the school must appeal to the sensibilities of “America’s younger generation.” Inclusivity will matter just as much as marksmanship, the document asserts.

“The Armed Forces represent the nation it defends, including reflecting our nation’s diversity,” the document reads. “It is imperative that we leverage all aspects of the nation’s diversity … to create and sustain an inclusive organization that attracts the best that the nation has to offer. We must create an environment that appeals to the aspirations of American’s younger generation. Only then will we be successful in competing with the civilian sector for the highest quality recruits.”

West Point did not respond to a request for comment or explanation.

