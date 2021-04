April 14, 2021

During Part 2 of Project Veritas’s blockbuster reporting, a CNN director reveals the network practices the “Art of Manipulation” to “Change the World.” “COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher,” the director can be heard saying.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Part 2 – @CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”



“COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher”



“No such thing as unbiased news.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/okKSFK4JfS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

