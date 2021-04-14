‘I’m A Street Fighter’: Pelosi Says She Would Have Fought Capitol Rioters

April 14, 2021

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she would have fought Capitol rioters should they have entered the House chamber, according to USA Today.

Pelosi and other members of Congress were in the House chamber on Jan. 6 when a group of rioters entered seeking to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi was asked by USA Today what she would have done if she wasn’t evacuated in time, to which she responded, “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Pelosi held up her four-inch stiletto heels and said, “I would have had these,” according to USA Today.

When Pelosi talked about the Jan. 6 riot, her voice became lower and more intense.

“I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself,” she said. “I was afraid for everybody else, and I’ll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members.”

