Courts WATCH: Expert medical examiner says George Floyd died of a cardiac event compounded by drugs in his system By The Wiz on April 14, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 14, 2021 WATCH: Dr. Fowler: Floyd's cause of death "sudden cardiac arrhythmia" due to heart disease during restraint by police. Fentanyl and meth contributed. pic.twitter.com/Y3AJCei2wg— Robert F. Gruler (@RobertGrulerEsq) April 14, 2021
