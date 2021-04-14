WATCH: Medical Examiner for Defense Testifies in Derek Chauvin Trial

April 14, 2021

Judge Peter Cahill denied a motion by Derek Chauvin’s attorney to drop all charges against the former officer. Eric Nelson asserted that the state has failed to make a case against Chauvin, and asked that his client be acquitted. It is a common request defense attorneys make during the course of a trial. Cahill ruled against the motion, and also quashed a subpoena that would have forced reluctant witness Morries Hall to testify, saying he had “a complete fifth amendment privilege here.” Nelson then resumed building his case by calling retired pathologist Dr. David Fowler as a medical expert. Dr. Fowler was a former chief medical examiner in Maryland, and is expected to provide a different narrative on the cause of George Floyd’s death.

