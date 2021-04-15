BREAKING: U.S. Intel Walks Back Claim Russians Put Bounties on American Troops

Translated from the jargon of spy-world, that means the intelligence agencies have found the story is, at best, unproven…

April 15, 2021

It was a blockbuster story about Russia’s return to the imperial “Great Game” in Afghanistan. CNN went wild. The Kremlin put bounties on American troops’ heads, was the claim.

The news sparked a massive outcry from Democrats and their #resistance amplifiers about the treasonous Russian puppet in the White House, Donald Trump, whose admiration for Vladimir Putin had endangered American lives.

But alas, on Thursday, the Biden administration announced that U.S. intelligence only had “low to moderate” confidence in the story after all. Translated from the jargon of spy-world, that means the intelligence agencies have found the story is, at best, unproven—and possibly untrue, the Daily Beast reported.

“The United States intelligence community assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks U.S. and coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019 and perhaps earlier,” a senior administration official said.

According to the officials on Thursday’s call, the reporting about the alleged “bounties” came from “detainee reporting” – raising the specter that someone told their U.S.-aligned Afghan jailers what they thought was necessary to get out of a cage.

