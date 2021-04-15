Breaking News

WATCH: James O’Keefe has strong words for CNN and Twitter

By on ( 1 Comment )

April 15, 2021

WATCH:

Categories: Breaking News, Politics

1 reply »

  1. So tired of Social Media, so tired of this corrupt administration. Nothing good is happening. Time for this 2020 election to be
    Overturned and soon, to get the rats out of DC!

    Reply

Tell the Wiz what you think!