Breaking News WATCH: James O'Keefe has strong words for CNN and Twitter By The Wiz on April 15, 2021 • ( 1 Comment ) April 15, 2021 WATCH: Update from James O'Keefe following his wrongful suspension from Twitter hint: he's suing them#FreeJamesOKeefe pic.twitter.com/ssOREZsaZX— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 16, 2021
So tired of Social Media, so tired of this corrupt administration. Nothing good is happening. Time for this 2020 election to be
Overturned and soon, to get the rats out of DC!