DOJ sues Trump ally Roger Stone and wife over alleged $2 million in unpaid taxes

April 16, 2021

The Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, the loyal former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, alleging he and his wife owe nearly $2 million in unpaid federal taxes and other fees.

The lawsuit accuses Stone and Nydia Stone of using an “alter ego” company in an attempt to “shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle.”

The civil complaint also alleges the Stones “intended to defraud the United States” through a fraudulent transfer of money used to buy their house.

