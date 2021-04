April 16, 2021

The jig is up. Biden admits that he is coming for your guns and will take them away from you.

Speaking today from the White House, Biden said: “Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds. It’s just wrong and I’m not going to give up until it’s done.”

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Biden gives away the game, admits that he IS coming for your guns and WILL take them away from you: "Who in God's name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds. It's just wrong and I'm not going to give up until it's done." #2A pic.twitter.com/cL7EmM8PA5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 16, 2021

