April 16, 2021

The Republican Governor of Utah, Spencer James Cox, refused to condemn a Utah Jazz scholarship program that excludes white children on the basis of their skin color.

The governor’s remarks came during an interview this week.

WATCH:

Utah Governor Cox takes question about whether the "Utah Jazz excluding white children from consideration for their scholarship program" "is racist." pic.twitter.com/8F7WSU2USn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 16, 2021

