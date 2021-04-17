Organization That Funded Wuhan Lab Got Another Taxpayer Bailout In 2021

April 17, 2021
Non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, which funneled millions of taxpayer dollars in National Institutes of Health grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, received yet another taxpayer-funded bailout in February 2021.
The bailout was the second received by EcoHealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving $738,861 in a bailout in May 2020, EcoHealth got an additional $719,570 in February of this year, according to a new report from watchdog group Whitecoat Waste.
The federal checks were a part of federal COVID-19 relief packages passed under both the Trump and Biden administrations.
