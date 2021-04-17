WATCH: Wild dashcam shows man shooting three cops with AK-47

April 17, 2021

New dashcam footage shows the shocking moment a gunman with an AK-47 walked up to a patrol car and opened fire on the cops after a high-speed chase.

Pier Shelton, 28, was killed after shooting and injuring the three officers in the early hours of Monday morning on an empty street in Carroll County, Georgia.

The incident began after police attempted to pull over a speeding car, which then set off a pursuit with a suspect wildly shooting at the officers from the passenger side window.

Shelton was killed during the incident, while his cousin, Aaron Shelton, 22, who was also in the car, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

WATCH:

