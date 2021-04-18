BREAKING: Minnesota National Guard members injured in drive-by shooting by after Rep. Maxine Waters tells BLM to get ‘confrontational’

April 18, 2021

A Minnesota National Guard neighborhood security team says it was fired upon in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, with two guard members sustaining minor injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4:20 a.m. in northwest Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reports. According to a statement from the guard, a light-colored SUV fired several shots at a Minnesota Operation Safety Net team. Operation Safety Net is a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Minnesota, and local jurisdictions.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

The drive-by shooting occurred shortly after Representative Maxine Waters joined protesters in Minnesota on Saturday night.

Waters told the protesters at Brooklyn Center that she will fight for justice on their behalf and urged them to ‘to get more confrontational’ – just one day after protests descended into violence.

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

According to officials, one guard member was injured from shattered glass and taken to the hospital while the other guardsman received “only superficial injuries,” according to Operation Safety Net.

