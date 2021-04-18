DOJ Targeting Ex-Trump Official For Debunking Russia Hoax

‘They really don’t like it when you properly de-classify their improperly classified covert manipulations.’

April 18, 2021

Kash Patel, the former GOP congressional aide who uncovered the FBI’s surveillance abuse against the Trump campaign, is the target of a federal leak investigation, according to a report from The Washington Post.

David Ignatius, a columnist for the Washington Post, reported Friday that two sources familiar with the probe said that Patel is being investigated for unauthorized disclosures of classified information.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint made by an intelligence agency, according to Ignatius.

Responding to Ignatius’s reporting, Amanda Milius, the director of the Plot Against the President tweeted, “They really don’t like it when you properly de-classify their improperly classified covert manipulations.”

Patel is widely credited for exposing the Russia Hoax due to his relentless efforts to uncover details surrounding the counterintelligence investigation against the 2016 Trump campaign.

While working on Capitol Hill, Patel played a central role in the investigation that uncovered details about the infamous Steele dossier, as well as the FBI’s use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Patel served as an investigator for Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee before joining the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Defense Department during the Trump administration.

At ODNI, Patel helped push through the declassification of a trove of documents related to the dossier and the FISA warrants which have proved embarrassing for the FBI.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence panel, credited Patel with developing the strategy to force the FBI and Justice Department to turn over documents related to its FISA warrants and the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele.

Patel led a legal effort to subpoena the bank records that showed that the Clinton campaign and DNC funded the dossier. Democrats paid $1 million to opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which in turn hired Steele to dig up dirt on Trump.

The Justice Department declined comment about the Washington Post story.

