EXCLUSIVE: Trump calls into Huckabee with a major announcement

April 18, 2021
President Donald Trump says is considering running again in 2024. Watch this exclusive interview with President Trump as he gives his uncensored take on the Biden administration, a 2024 run, and more.
WATCH
Categories: Politics
April 18, 2021
President Donald Trump says is considering running again in 2024. Watch this exclusive interview with President Trump as he gives his uncensored take on the Biden administration, a 2024 run, and more.
WATCH
Categories: Politics
Tell the Wiz what you think!