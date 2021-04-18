Politics John Boehner to Chuck Todd: ‘You’re a sh**!’ By The Wiz on April 18, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 18, 2021 Watch the foulmouthed former Speaker of the House call Chuck Todd a sh**. WATCH: @SpeakerBoehner: “I’d rather set myself on fire than to run for office again.”@chucktodd: “The only reason I asked that question is because I expected an answer just like that.”John Boehner: “You’re a shit.” pic.twitter.com/t7JEbDNGJ5— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 18, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Politics
