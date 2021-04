April 18, 2021

Former President Donald Trump was seen making an appearance at a Lincoln Day fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mike Pompeo — contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The packed cocktail dinner event gave Trump, 74, a standing ovation while the former president stood and waved to around 500 of his supporters.

