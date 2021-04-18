Woke Dr. Suess threatens to sue the Babylon Bee over satirical piece

April 18, 2021

Seth Dillion, the CEO of the satirical site the Babylon Bee, announced on Twitter that Suessville, the official online home for Dr. Suess, sent an email demanding the Bee take down a satirical post or face litigation.

Seth described the piece as a “work of satire, which he said is far to use without copyright infrignment issues. A defiant Dillion fired back Suessville saying, “We will not be taking it down the way they took down several of their own, perfectly harmless titles to score worthless virtue points with insatiable leftists.”

Unfortunately for them, this piece was a work of satire, which is fair use. We will not be taking it down the way they took down several of their own, perfectly harmless titles to score worthless virtue points with insatiable leftists. https://t.co/6jBxnAQuqX — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 18, 2021

