BREAKING: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Stroke and Natural Causes, Says Medical Examiner

April 17, 2021

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, says a medical examiner’s report reviewed by the Washington Post.

The autopsy found no evidence of allergic reaction to chemical irritants, internal or external injuries. The medical examiner could not, however, comment on pre-existing conditions due to privacy laws.

The ruling, released on Monday, will likely make it difficult for prosecutors to purse homicide charges in the officers death. Two men are accused of assaulting the officer by spraying him which a chemical irritant during the riot.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

