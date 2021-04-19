WATCH: CNN Reporter Speechless When Bystander Asks About Project Veritas

April 19, 2021

Last week was rough for CNN reporter Sara Sidner. First was the spectacle on Monday at the site of rioting at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota in which a bystander confronted poor Sidner about CNN “twisting up” the story and making things worse.

If Sidner thought she would get a reprieve from being questioned about the bias of CNN she was woefully wrong because just days later another bystander brought up the highly embarrassing Project Veritas video showing a CNN technical director bragging about the outright bias of his network.

Here is that bystander causing an embarrassing brain freeze on the part of Sidner.

