WATCH: Judge in Derek Chauvin trial Says Rep. Maxine Waters may cause the case to be overturned

April 19, 2021
During closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Judge Cahill to declare a mistrial after Congresswoman Maxine Waters’s controversial statements this weekend.
On Saturday night, Waters traveled to Minnesota where she urged a group of protesters ‘to get more confrontational’ – just one day after protests descended into violence. Several hours later, a group of national guard troops were fired upon during a drive-by shooting attack.
Judge Peter Cahill denounced Water’s remarks as “abhorrent” and an affront to the rule of law. Cahill said Waters’s controversial statements may give the defense a basis to overturn the entire case on appeal.
“I will give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” the Judge said.
Ultimately, however, the judge denied the defense’s motion to declare a mistrial because he said he wasn’t convinced her comments prejudiced the jury.
