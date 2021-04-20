Biden bans use of term ‘illegal alien’

April 20, 2021

Employees of the two main U.S. immigration enforcement agencies were directed Monday to stop referring to migrants as “aliens,” a dated term that some people consider offensive.

Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, recommend that agents instead use the words “non-citizen” or “migrant.” The change reflect guidelines set by the Biden administration, which is reversing many of the anti-immigrant policies of former President Donald Trump.

Instead of “illegal aliens,” which was still being used by some government officials in press releases and elsewhere, the employees of CBP and ICE should instead use “undocumented noncitizen” or “undocumented individual,” according to the memos.

