News WATCH: Ron DeSantis says his love for data led him to reject ‘Faucism’ By The Wiz on April 20, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 20, 2021 Watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) explain his love of data and research, which he says led him to discover what works and doesn’t work relating to COVID-19 measures. Ron DeSantis talking about his love of data and how he studied other countries to see what worked Guy is becoming more comfortable revealing his inner nerdishness pic.twitter.com/aAdywgBxdZ— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!