The Postal Service is running a ‘covert operations program’ that monitors Americans’ social media posts

April 21, 2021

The law enforcement apparatus of the U.S. Postal Service has been quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans’ social media posts, including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News.

The details of the surveillance effort, known as iCOP, or Internet Covert Operations Program, have not previously been made public. The work involves having analysts shift through social media sites to look for what the document describes as “inflammatory” postings and then sharing that information across government agencies.

Yahoo reports:

“Analysts with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) monitored significant activity regarding planned protests occurring internationally and domestically on March 20, 2021,” says the March 16 government bulletin, marked as “law enforcement sensitive” and distributed through the Department of Homeland Security’s fusion centers. “Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed online across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts.”

The bulletin includes screenshots of posts about the protests from Facebook, Parler, Telegram, and other social media sites.

American citizens are mentioned by name, including one alleged Proud Boy and several others whose identifying details were included but whose posts did not appear to contain anything threatening.

CLICK here to see the full iCOP bulletin.

