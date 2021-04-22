Arizona Democrats file frivolous lawsuit to block audit of Maricopa County ballots

April 22, 2021

The Arizona Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Thursday geared toward stopping the state Senate audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County.

The suit, brought by Maricopa County supervisor Steve Gallardo, alleges the audit is led by partisan contractors hired by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The sole reason for this lawsuit and injunctions is to protect the sanctity of the ballots and more importantly to preserve voters’ privacy from a sham audit that has been corrupted by agitators and conspiracy theorists,” Gallardo said in a tweet.

2/ money influencers have handed picked the folks to observe and witness the “audit” that will be conducted by an uncertified and unqualified group. — Supervisor Steve Gallardo (@Steve_Gallardo) April 22, 2021

The suit calls for a temporary restraining order to prevent the audit, which was scheduled to start after the 2.1 million ballots were carted to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann hired Florida-based Cyber Ninjas to oversee the audit, including a hand recount of ballots. The state senate is paying $150,000, and an OANN host helped raise at least another $150,000 for the effort.

Each hand recount station during the Maricopa County audit will have two overhead cameras to capture video of each ballot that comes across the counting table. Police officers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will be scattered throughout the center. The recount will be streamed live on OANN.

Click here to read the lawsuit.

Like this: Like Loading...