Deplorable Conditions At Biden Child Camp Leads to Immediate Shutdown

April 22, 2021

Last Saturday, the Biden administration abruptly closed a temporary facility housing nearly 500 unaccompanied illegal immigrant girls in Houston, Texas, a move allegedly due to the “unbearable” conditions of the facility.

The facility is an “emergency shelter” of the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC), a nonprofit organization focused on disaster services. It’s actually in a warehouse in northern Houston, near the George Bush International Airport. From April 1, NACC opened the shelter as a temporary facility to house unaccompanied girls.

“[The girls] were more treated like merchandise rather than treated as human beings,” Cesar Espinoza, the executive director of migrant civil rights organization FIEL, told ABC News.

Espinoza toured the facility a week after it was opened. He said the shelter was “filled just with cots.” The girls were not allowed to get up unless it was for a shower or using the restroom. There was no enough dining space, and their meals were brought to their cots. The “desperation” in the girls’ faces was “unbearable and incredible.”

ABC reported that at times the girls, from 13 to 17, were asked to use plastic bags for a toilet because there were not enough staff to accompany them to restrooms. NACC later explained that it only happened once—when it was after lights out.

In a statement to The Epoch Times, the HHS said that the NACC Houston emergency intake site was intended to use as a temporary measure, and the closing was to “ensure continuity of care under conditions that meet our strict standards.”

