BREAKING: Judge halts Maricopa County Audit After Democrats Sue

April 23, 2021

A Maricopa County Superior Judge paused the recount efforts in the county after Democrats filed a last minute suit.

Today in court, the Arizona Democratic Party and County Supervisor Steve Gallardo argued the recount process violates state election law in numerous ways. The lawsuit argues, for example, the Senate has not set up proper security to protect ballots, voting machines and voter information.

Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury said he wants to ensure the recount fully complies with Arizona law and asked for more information by Monday morning on the audit’s policies and procedures.

The judge said the recount will be stopped at 5 p.m. tonight if Gallardo or the Democrats post a $1 million bond.

AUDIT UPDATE: Maricopa County Superior Court has ruled that AZ audit will be paused at 5PM today (to allow for appeal) until Monday 12PM IF plaintiffs provide $1million bond for damages. Judge said "The audit will proceed" but he wants to review policies and procedures in place. — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 23, 2021

“I do not want to micromanage and it is not the posture of this court to micromanage or even to manage the process by which another branch of government, the Legislature, the Arizona state senate proceeds,” Coury said.

“However, it is the province of the court to ensure voter information and those constitutional protections are held sacrosanct and that also includes the protection of ballots under Arizona law.”

The judge set another hearing for 11 a.m. Monday.

