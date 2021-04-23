Police LIVE: BLM clashes with Louisville police By The Wiz on April 23, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 23, 2021 Watch as BLM takes to the streets in Louisville, Kentucky. #Louisville Police have made several arrests tonight in a heavily armed "protest" that has been blocking the streetsThink they arrested Mathew Ballard (An #Antifa Journo) shortly after this clippic.twitter.com/BPFLO7Vk3u— AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) April 24, 2021 Live feed: SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: Police, Politics
