Bodycam captures moment NYPD officer run over by gang member

April 24, 2021
A reputed gang member who was freed without bail despite attempted murder charges went on a crime spree that included dragging an NYPD officer, vehicle theft, and burglarizing the home of an elderly woman.
The suspect, Takim Newson, was finally caught at around 3 p.m. by Suffolk County cops on Long Island after the license plates on the stolen car he was driving triggered an electronic reader, sources said.
Earlier this month, prosecutors sought to have Newson locked up without bail to await trial in a Valentine’s Day bar shooting and attempted robbery in Queens. Newson went on the run following that incident and was tracked down at his mom’s home in Rocky Mount, NC.
Officials says the NYPD officer suffered a back injury and bruising to his knees and elbows, and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.
Watch body camera video from the incident.
Categories: News
