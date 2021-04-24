News Chaos erupts on Brooklyn Bridge as BLM rioters clash with NYPD By The Wiz on April 24, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 24, 2021 WATCH: Chaos Erupts on the Brooklyn Bridge Multiple protesters hit with NYPD bikes and sprayed with pepper spray. Filmed and owned by leeroy Johnson #BLM #BreakingNews #HappeningNow #NYPD pic.twitter.com/7ieGFKerp2— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) April 25, 2021 Violent scene on the Brooklyn Bridge Nypd slams protesters with their bikes and pepper stayed them .Filmed and owned by leeroy Johnson #BLM #BreakingNews #NewYork #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UskhqGArpm— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) April 25, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
