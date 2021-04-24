News Cops forced to release protestor after anti-lockdown crowd chants ‘Let him go!’ By The Wiz on April 24, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 24, 2021 A large anti-lockdown march is underway in London. During the protest, police detained a protestor. Watch what happened next… 🔴LIVE: "Let him go" Police forced to release detained protesterAnti Lockdown & Pro-Freedom Protest | LondonWatch now: https://t.co/1Bu5ccj3dd#LondonProtest #LIVE #Livestream #London #Freedom #HydePark #Protest #Police #AntiLockdownProtest #AntiLockdown pic.twitter.com/OYe3fydIKP— Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) April 24, 2021 Massive crowd takes to the streets of London in anti lockdown protest pic.twitter.com/M5G0U13QOE— The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) April 24, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
