April 24, 2021

Texas Sheriff Brad Coe joined Fox to discuss what he called an “unprecedented” migrant surge that he says is proving “unsustainable” on local resources.

Sheriff Coe said, “I’ve worked in this county for 35 years and we’re seeing a vast number of human smuggling events … aliens are cutting fences on private property & walking through like they own the place”

Texas sheriff: "Unprecedented" migrant surge proving "unsustainable" on local resources.



"I've worked in this county for 35 years and we're seeing a vast number of human smuggling events … aliens are cutting fences on private property & walking through like they own the place"

