BREAKING: Lawyer for Ashli Babbitt’s family announces lawsuit against US Capitol Police

April 26, 2021

The lawyer for Ashli Babbitt’s family announced the family will purse a civil lawsuit against the US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Babitt on Jan. 6th, 2021.

Terry Roberts, a famed civil rights attorney, appeared on Newsmax on Monday. “The family and I were disappointed in the Department of Justice’s decision on this, but my role is really to bring a civil action and in that way, vindicate her rights,” Roberts said.

Earlier this month, the DOJ announced that it would not pursue any criminal charges against the officer to killed Babbitt during the disturbance at the Capitol. Babbitt, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by an officer after she attempted to climb through one of the Capitol doors where glass was broken out. The incident was captured on video.

Robert said Babbitt family deeply disagrees with the DOJ’s decision, including the call not to release the name of the involved officer. Roberts lambasted “double-standard,” saying politics, not evidence, prevented criminal charges from being filed.

Roberts told Newsmax that Babbitt posed no immediate threat to the officer. “This is a situation in which the officer could have easily arrested her if he had grounds to arrest her without using deadly force.” Roberts added, “This was an egregious act of excessive force.”

Roberts said a suit against Capitol police will be filed soon.

