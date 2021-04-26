BREAKING: Washington DC Police hacked–FBI Investigating, officials say

April 26, 2021

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department says it has been hacked.

In a statement released tonight, the department said it is “aware” that one of its computer servers was compromised and is working with the FBI to find out more information.

“We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter,” said Hugh Carew, a public information officer for MPD Office of Communications.

The statement from MPD comes after vx-underground said on Twitter that the Babuk Ransomeware Group had breached MPD’s server.

The authenticity of the images provided by vx-underground could not be verified.

Vx-underground describes itself as “the largest collection of malware source code, samples, and papers on the internet.”

Babuk ransomware is a new ransomware threat discovered in 2021 that has impacted at least five big enterprises, with one already paying the criminals $85,000 after negotiations, according to the cybersecurity company McAfee.

Update: Babuk HAS NOT taken the post down. They have added additional images and updated their statement regarding the breach.



*TOR link will not be shared to conform with Twitters 'Hacked Content' policy. pic.twitter.com/9imESdkGGV — vx-underground (@vxunderground) April 26, 2021

