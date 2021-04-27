VIDEO: Massive Brawl at Mississippi restaurant Is INSANE!

April 27, 2021

A Jackson restaurant was turned upside down after a brawl between two groups broke out. Although some initial reports indicated the fight occurred at an Olive Garden, the altercation actually happened Saturday at the “Kickin’ Crab” in Jackson, Mississippi, WAPT reports.

The manager said there was a disturbance when customers began to argue from one table to the other. Customers started to pick up chairs and napkin dispensers to throw at each other. The altercation eventually led to a fistfight. Management called the police, but both groups left before they arrived.

The video is shocking.

More totally normal behavior at a Mississippi Olive Garden:



pic.twitter.com/BNakw4dvwM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 27, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...