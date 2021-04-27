WATCH: Election Wiz asks Darren Beattie about the future of Trump populism

April 27, 2021

Darren Beattie is an author living in Washington D.C., who is currently working on a book in defense of Trumpist nationalism. Formerly, he worked at the White House as a speechwriter for President Trump. Beattie holds a Ph.D. in political theory from Duke University.

During a Periscope with Adam Townsend, the Wiz asked Beattie about the future of the Trump populist movement, specifically, about restoring power to the people. Watch Beattie’s epic response.

